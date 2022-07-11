Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $162.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00.

AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of AZPN opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

