Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $403.52 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $12.08 or 0.00059043 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $403.52 million and $28.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

