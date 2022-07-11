Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.31. 343,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

