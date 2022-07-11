Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,713,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.38. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

