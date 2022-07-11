Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 7.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 8,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,366,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

