Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

APRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.