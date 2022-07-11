APENFT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.67 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $177.69 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,421.30 or 1.00015933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

