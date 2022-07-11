APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in APA by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. 94,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

