Antony (Tony) Sage Buys 977,776 Shares of European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Rating) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 977,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,888.80 ($33,485.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.86.

European Lithium Company Profile

European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria. It focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that includes 22 original and 32 overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering 11 mining areas located in Carinthia. The company is headquartered in West Leederville, Australia.

