Antony (Tony) Sage Buys 977,776 Shares of European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Rating) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 977,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,888.80 ($33,485.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.86.
European Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
