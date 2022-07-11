AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $16.99 million and $788,084.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

