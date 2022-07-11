AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE AU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

