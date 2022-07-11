AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE AU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.