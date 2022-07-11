Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hippo alerts:

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hippo and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 400.11%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Safety Insurance Group 11.93% 10.10% 4.40%

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 5.84 -$371.40 million ($6.29) -0.15 Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.61 $130.71 million $6.80 14.22

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.