Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $72.14

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

