Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $37.22

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.