Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 2,725.64

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,009.50 ($24.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 877.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

