Analysts Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $16.31

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
GrowGeneration stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $263.63 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
