Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Target Price at $23.90

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Advantage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FA opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

