Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

