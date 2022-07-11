American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

AEP opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

