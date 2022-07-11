Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $3,110.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,545.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.