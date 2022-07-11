Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.