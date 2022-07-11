Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $167.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.33 on Monday, reaching $109.57. 31,044,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998,449. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

