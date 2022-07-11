Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $63.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00250130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,377,579,370 coins and its circulating supply is 6,976,340,422 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

