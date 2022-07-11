Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $7.30 on Monday, hitting $198.63. 2,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

