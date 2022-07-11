Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 374760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

