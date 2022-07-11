Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $233.08. 8,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,517. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

