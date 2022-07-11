Aion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.42 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,131.11 or 1.00052409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00247924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00111857 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00061761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

