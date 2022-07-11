AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

