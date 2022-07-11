AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Jul 22 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jul 22 dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 5,637,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,520,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

