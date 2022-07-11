Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT Lowered to €1,970.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from €2,400.00 ($2,500.00) to €1,970.00 ($2,052.08) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,281.25) to €2,800.00 ($2,916.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,463.00.

Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

