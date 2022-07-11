Advisory Services & Investments LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,858. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

