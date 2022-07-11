Advisory Services & Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,033. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

