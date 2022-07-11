Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.17. 11,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

