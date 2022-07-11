Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 61,700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 3.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $103.31. 24,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

