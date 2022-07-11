Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.03.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.