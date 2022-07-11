Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

