Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. 14,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,872. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

