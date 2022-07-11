Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

