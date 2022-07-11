Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $610.85. 3,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.20.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

