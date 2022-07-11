Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $31.89 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 269,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,886,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. 83,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

