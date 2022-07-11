Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 186,500 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,435. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

