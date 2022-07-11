Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,300 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

PXD stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.06. 13,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,604. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

