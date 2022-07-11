Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 23,600 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.61. 13,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

