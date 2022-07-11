Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ADN opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.67. The firm has a market cap of C$286.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$19.83.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 0.9839744 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

