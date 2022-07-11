Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 48,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. 59,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,756. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.