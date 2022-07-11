8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.99

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 53561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 8X8 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

