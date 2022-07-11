62,568 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 11,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,175. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

