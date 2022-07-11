5,168 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

