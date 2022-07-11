5,161 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 449,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 282,941 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

