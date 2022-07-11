5,055 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of BX opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.