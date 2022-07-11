3,930 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Shares of BBEU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 676,291 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

